SEBRING — The First Baptist Church has been approved to host a Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 3-5 p.m. This event is a community event open to all. The event will include food, games, sports-related activities and giveaways. There will be local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event.
The following road closure and parking restrictions will be implemented in conjunction with this event. On Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. South Mango Street will be closed from East Center Avenue to Rose Avenue; North Pine Street will be closed from Lemon Avenue to East Center Avenue; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to the intersection of North/South Pine Street. Parking restrictions will be implemented for all parking spaces along the closed roadways. All above road closures will be reopened by 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Questions relating to the road closures may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Pastor D. Lambert or Pastor Ryan at 863-385-5154.