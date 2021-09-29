SEBRING — The Sebring High School has been approved to hold its annual “Homecoming Parade” on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be intermittent road blocks (closures) associated with this event that will limit or delay vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
Due to these closures there will be traffic delays during the passage of the parade participants on the parade route, both from the Sebring High School area to the Sebring Middle School and back out the same route. Since this parade is relatively short in duration, there will not be any established detours set up during this event; however, there will be police officer directed traffic control throughout this parade route for the duration of the event.
Road closuresThe following roads will experience temporary closures in conjunction with this event at approximately 9:30 a.m.:
Sebring Parkway at South Commerce Avenue; South Commerce Avenue to South Pine Street; McClain Lane at South Commerce Avenue; South Eucalyptus Street at South Commerce Avenue; South Orange Street at South Commerce Avenue; South Pine Street at South Commerce Avenue; Fernleaf Avenue at South Pine Street; Rose Avenue at South Pine Street; East Center Avenue at Pine Street; Lemon Avenue at North Pine Street.
All above referenced road closures will be reopened by 10:30 a.m.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions may be directed to Principal Kim Irvin of the Sebring High School at 863-385-3514.