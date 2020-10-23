SEBRING — The organization, GFNY, a global cycling marathon series, has been approved to hold the inaugural GFNY – Sebring, Florida, consisting of two events in the Sebring, Avon Park and Lorida areas.
The events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25. Saturday’s event is a children’s event and will be held in the downtown Sebring area. Warm-up for Saturday’s Children’s Race is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The competing classes will start in staggered sequence beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m. All racers are expected to be finished by approximately noon. Expect affected road closures to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s Adult’s Race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Highlands County Sports Complex. The racers will exit the complex traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Arbuckle Creek Road then turning east. From Arbuckle Creek Road racers will travel into the Avon Park area via Riverdale Road and the Lorida area via Arbuckle Creek Road, racers will return to the sports complex ending the race. A celebratory finish will be held in the downtown Sebring area of Circle Park and West Center Avenue. Expect affected road closures to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
If you have questions regarding this event, please refer to the event website at florida.gfny.com. Questions regarding event related road closures or detours, contact Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108 or by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com.