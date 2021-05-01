SEBRING — Today, May 1, from approximately 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. and on Sunday, May 2, from approximately 6 a.m. through 1 p.m., Integrity Multisport Inc. has been approved to host the Sebring Multisport Festival. Today’s event is an Olympic Distance Triathlon, Aquabike and Aquathlon. Sunday’s event is Half Iron Triathlon, Duathlon Aquabike.
The cyclists will be riding on the roadways within the city and the county. As such, there will be law enforcement traffic control and lane shift traffic patterns throughout the event area. There will be a local road closure near the start/finish line (West Center Avenue and Lakeview Drive). A detour will be established for southbound Lakeview Drive traffic to guide motorists around the closure area.
Sunday’s route is the same in the City of Sebring; however the cyclists will travel farther distances into the county (Sunday’s additional route not shown on map). Additionally, there is a detailed map of the southbound Lakeview Drive detour area.
Schedule of events
Saturday’s activities begin at 6 a.m. at the Sebring City Pier and end at approximately 11 a.m. Once the swim is completed, the athletes will transition to a bike ride that takes them out into the county after riding around Lake Jackson via Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27. The event culminates with a run around Lake Jackson, which ends in the area of West Center Avenue. Due to the bike and run portions of the event, the following roads will be closed:
Lakeview Drive from Pomegranate Avenue South to Ridgewood Drive will be closed from 6-11 a.m. and Scenic Highway from Lakeview Drive to Sebring Parkway from 6-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Sunday’s activities begin at 6 a.m. at the Sebring City Pier and end at approximately 1 p.m. Once the swim is completed, the athletes will transition to a bike ride that takes them out into the county after riding around Lake Jackson via Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27. The event culminates with a run around Lake Jackson, which ends in the area of West Center Avenue. Due to the bike and run portions of the event the following roads will be closed:
Lakeview Drive from Pomegranate Avenue South to Ridgewood Drive from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Scenic Highway from Lakeview Drive to Sebring Parkway from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
If you would like more information concerning this event you may visit their website at https://sebringmultisportfestival.com/. If you have questions regarding event-related issues you may send an email to info@integritymultisport.com or call 772-206-0874.