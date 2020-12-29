SEBRING — Cowboy Outreach America (Tommy Brandt Ministries Inc.) has been approved to hold a New Year’s Eve Block Party, to include a car show, music and other family oriented activities. This event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31. The event time from 4 p.m. through midnight. There will be road closures and parking restrictions in the downtown area associated with this event. Due to the required set-up time for this event the road closures will begin earlier than the event time. A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on SR 17 (North/South Ridgewood Drive) will be able to circumvent the event area.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with this event on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. Circle Drive will be closed; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive; North Commerce Ave. will be closed from Pomegranate Ave. to Circle Drive; West Center Ave. will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Commerce Ave. will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive; East Center Ave. will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. All referenced road closures will be reopened by 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.
The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where it will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will then turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will then follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left. Park Street will be taken to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left. Lakeview Drive will then be followed to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Tommy Brandt of Cowboy Outreach America at 321-239-0349.