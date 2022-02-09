SEBRING — The Sebring Partnership Inc. has been approved to hold this year’s Annual Roaring ‘20s Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, Feb. 12. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at approximately 4 p.m. Due to the length of time it will take for event setup, local and state roads within the event area will be closed at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and will remain closed for the duration of the event, re-opening at or by 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The following closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive; Circle Drive (SR 17) will be closed; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
All event-related road closures will be re-opened by 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Event-related questions may be directed to Jennifer Swain of The Sebring Partnership at 863-446-2973. Questions relating to the road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.