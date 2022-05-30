SEBRING — Military Sea Services Museum Inc. has been approved to hold a Memorial Day Ceremony today, May 30. The ceremony will take place at the Military Sea Services Museum, at 1402 Roseland Ave. and it is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. There will be a local road closure associated with this event.
The following closure will be implemented in conjunction with this event. On Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m. Roseland Avenue will be closed from Kenilworth Blvd. to First Street. All event-related road closures will be re-opened by 4:30 p.m. today.
This closure is for the portion of Roseland Avenue adjoining the museum property. Access to the surrounding areas as well as L&M Grocery can be made by other adjoining roadways. As such there will be no designated detour routes established.