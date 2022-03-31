SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce has been approved to hold the 2022 Sebring Soda Festival. This year’s event will span three days and is scheduled for Friday through Saturday, April 1-3. This is a large event requiring considerable setup and removal times. As such, there will be state and local road closures including parking restrictions associated with this event beginning early on Friday extending through the end of the event on Sunday.
The following closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event: On Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. – North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Franklin Street to Circle Park Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Park Drive.
All event-related road closures will be re-opened by 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
The northbound detour, to circumvent the event area, begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where it will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will then turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
Local vehicular traffic will be allowed beyond the detour notice for business and event access to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive (SR17) and Magnolia Avenue.
The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will then follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left. Park Street will be taken to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left. Lakeview Drive will then be followed to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.