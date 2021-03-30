SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce has been approved to hold the 2021 Sebring Soda Festival, a two-day event. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 2-3.
On Friday, the Fizzy Family Fun Night and Soda Festival events begin at 3 p.m. and continue through 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. continuing through 9 p.m. There will be a Block Party Concert on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. This is a large event requiring considerable setup and removal times. As such, there will be state and local road closures including parking restrictions associated with this event beginning early on Friday extending through the end of the event on Saturday.
The following closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Friday at 9 a.m., North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from North Mango Street to Circle Drive; South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Franklin Street to Circle Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Drive.
All event-related road closures will be re-opened by 11 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Event-related questions may be directed to Tenille Drury-Smith of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448. Questions relating to the road closure may be directed by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.