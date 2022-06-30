SEBRING — On June 30, MSI Mechanical Services will be installing a new chiller at the Highlands County Courthouse, 430 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The installation will require a large work area for the delivery, preparation and the crane needed to set the chiller in place. As such, it is necessary to close the roadway, sidewalks and parking areas to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the work area for the duration of this process.
The closure is expected to be approximately eight hours. BF Consulting will be implementing the Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) plan for this event, which will consist of the closure of South Orange Street from the entrance to City Hall (368 S. Commerce Ave.) northeast to Fernleaf Avenue. Signage will be placed indicating the closure locations (roadways, sidewalks and parking areas) as well as the detour route.
On Thursday, June 30, at 8 a.m. South Orange Street will be closed from the entrance to City Hall to Fernleaf Avenue. All roadways, sidewalks and parking areas will be re-opened by 4 p.m.
North-northeast bound: The north-northeast bound South Orange Street detour begins at the intersection of South Commerce Avenue where north-northeast bound vehicular traffic will turn left onto South Commerce Avenue. Traffic will follow South Commerce Avenue to the intersection of South Pine Street where they’ll turn right onto South Pine Street. Traffic will follow South Pine Street to the intersection of Fernleaf Avenue where they’ll turn right onto Fernleaf Avenue. Traffic will follow Fernleaf Avenue to the intersection of South Orange Street where they’ll turn left onto South Orange Street ending the north-northeast bound detour.
South-southwest bound: The south-southwest bound South Orange Street detour begins at the intersection of Fernleaf Avenue where south-southwest bound vehicular traffic will turn right onto Fernleaf Avenue. Traffic will follow Fernleaf Avenue to the intersection of South Pine Street where they’ll turn left onto South Pine Street. Traffic will follow South Pine Street to the intersection of South Commerce Avenue where they’ll turn left onto South Commerce Avenue. Traffic will follow South Commerce Avenue to the intersection of South Orange Street where they’ll turn right onto South Orange Street ending the south-southwest bound detour.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Toby Driemeyer of the City of Sebring Public Works by email at tobydriemeyer@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5115 or Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.