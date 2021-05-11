SEBRING — On May 15, the City of Sebring, Fire Department and Police Department will host the 4th annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo. The event location is 301 N. Mango St. (Sebring Fire Department) from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. There will be local road closures and parking restrictions in the surrounding area of the Sebring Fire Department associated with this event.
On Saturday, May 15 at 7 a.m. North Mango Street will be closed from the drive-thru access lane of the City of Sebring Utilities Office to the alley on the east side of the Sebring Fire Department; Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Mango Street to North Pine Street; the alley on the west side of the Sebring Fire Department will be closed from North Mango Street to the drive-thru exit of the City of Sebring Utilities Office; the alley on the east side of the Sebring Fire Department will be closed from North Mango Street to the south boundary of the parking area directly behind the Sebring Fire Department.
Parking restrictions will be implemented for all parking spaces along the closed roads, the parking spaces directly behind the Sebring Fire Department and the parking lot on the east side of the Sebring CRA property, 228 N. Ridgewood Drive. All above road closures will be reopened by 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Questions relating to the road closures may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Austin Maddox of the Sebring Fire Department at 863-471-5105.