SEBRING — The organization, GFNY a global cycling marathon series has been approved to hold their 2nd annual GFNY – Kids Sebring. This event is a children’s event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. lasting through noon.
This event will be held in the downtown Sebring area. As such, several local roads as well as a portion of State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) will be closed (DOT Permit # 2021-F-191-00022) to vehicular traffic for safety purposes. The closure of these roads necessitates the implementation of a northbound and southbound detour so that motorists can travel around the event area.
Motorists wishing to travel north on Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) through the downtown area will instead need to turn right onto Kenilworth Boulevard, following it to the intersection of the Sebring Parkway. Once at the Sebring Parkway, drivers will turn left following the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive where they’ll turn right ending the northbound detour.
Drivers wishing to travel south on Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) through the downtown area will instead need to turn left onto the Sebring Parkway following it to Kenilworth Boulevard where they’ll turn right. Once on Kenilworth Boulevard drivers will follow it to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where they’ll turn left ending the southbound detour.
Warm-up for Saturday’s race is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The competing classes will start in staggered sequence beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m. All racers are expected to be finished by approximately noon. The times noted may be adjusted or vary as deemed necessary by the event coordinator and are indicated here for general guideline purposes only.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the following roads will be closed for this event beginning at 7 a.m. through approximately 1 p.m.
North Ridgewood Drive from Sebring Parkway to Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue from North Franklin Street to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue from South Mango Street to Circle Park Drive; East Center Avenue from South Mango Street to Circle Park Drive.
Circle Park Drive and Wall Street Closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you have questions regarding this event, please refer to the event website at florida.gfny.com. Questions regarding event related road closures or detours, feel free to contact Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108 or by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com.