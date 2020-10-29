SEBRING — The First Baptist Church of Sebring has been approved to host a fall festival from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. This event is a community event open to all. The event will include candy, food, bounce houses and other games available to attendees. There will be local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event.
On Friday, Oct. 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m. North Mango Street will be closed from Lemon Avenue to East Center Avenue; South Mango Street will be closed from East Center Avenue to Rose Avenue; North Pine Street will be closed from Lemon Avenue to East Center Avenue; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to the intersection of North/South Pine Street. All above road closures will be reopened by 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Detours will be established so that motorists may circumvent the event area.
Questions relating to the road closures may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to 863-385-5154.