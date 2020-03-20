SEBRING — Through March 27, the City of Sebring has scheduled a roadway striping project. The project is expected to take approximately three days to complete. The project location will be on South Eucalyptus Street, from Fernleaf Avenue to Magnolia Avenue. The work will take place during the daytime hours.
Temporary lane closures may be implemented in conjunction with this project as directed by onsite Maintenance Of Traffic (MOT) signage and/or personnel throughout the time work is in progress.
There will be no road closures or detours associated with this project; however, during the hours of operation, while work is in progress, there will be MOT signage and/or personnel onsite directing traffic through the work zone. There may be possible lane shift traffic patterns as directed, and the nature of the work may cause longer than normal travel times through the work zone.
It is suggested, if possible, to find alternate routes to your destinations in the surrounding area. If there are no alternate routes and you must travel through the work zone, please do so cautiously. Project related questions may be directed to Ken Fields, City of Sebring Public Works director at 863-471-5115 or to kenfields@mysebring.com.