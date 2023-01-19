SEBRING — The annual Roaring ‘20s Arts & Crafts Festival has been canceled by the Sebring Partnership due to its shortage of manpower.
The festival is usually held on the second Saturday of February in downtown Sebring and features handmade arts and craft vendors, antique cars, food and live music.
It would have been the 39th annual Roaring 20s festival, which has been presented by the Sebring Partnership since about 2015 or 2016.
The Sebring Partnership stated, “We have tried getting another art and cultural organization to take it over for 2023 and just got a response this week that their board is not able to this year.
“We are sad to have to cancel this year’s event but with some major internal changes and the lack of help to make it happen, we cannot put it on this year ourselves. We hope to be able to share better news for the 2024 event soon.”
Rob Bullock and Annette Owens, who both recently resigned from the Partnership, had been coordinating the festival.
“We made attempts to find another organization to take over and no other organizations were willing to do it,” Bullock said.
Partnership President Carlton “CJ” Queen said realistically it boils down to manpower. He has military commitments and another board member has some family obligations at this time.
Queen and Jennifer Swain had been coordinating the Halloween event and had no experience with the Roaring ‘20s event. So there was too little time to plan for it after Bullock’s and Owen’s resignation, Queen said.
“I would hate to put on an event that was not given the effort that it should be,” he said. “I would rather not put one on at all.”