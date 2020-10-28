AVON PARK — Avon Park Middle School’s teachers believed Monday after school that they were entering a faculty meeting, but were instead greeted by cheerleaders, celebration music, and even confetti poppers.
Avon Park Middle had a very good reason to celebrate after being recognized by AVID as a Schoolwide “Site of Distinction,” which is the highest rating level that a school can achieve through the AVID Certification process. A Site of Distinction is one that has been certified by AVID as implementing the AVID system through a strong elective class, as well as schoolwide, with a high degree of fidelity of implementation.
AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) helps prepare students for college, careers and life.
Assistant Principal Danielle Lillpop said Avon Park Middle School has been an AVID school for eight years.
“Over the course of the past two years, we have revamped our program to reach all students, not just those in the AVID elective class,” she said. “All of our teachers receive AVID training, and all of our students receive instruction that incorporates real life skills such as organization, goal setting, and note taking that will set them up for successful futures.
“Through our schoolwide AVID program, our goal is to give every child in every neighborhood and every circumstance the opportunity to design their future and know nothing is out of their reach. I could not be more proud of our staff and students for earning this recognition. APMS is making a difference in the lives of students!”
They have implemented a number of initiatives to support the whole child, Lillpop said. Every year our students lead service projects, ranging from “Socktober” in which students collected socks for the homeless, to collecting items for care packages, to “Servetember” in which students completed Random Acts of Kindness all month and wrote letters to nursing home patients during quarantine.
“We emphasize long-term, real-life success for our students and make opportunities for our students to plan for their futures,” she said.
The APMS campus has been revamped with a College and Career focus, including interactive bulletin boards with information about colleges, careers, trade schools and the military.
“We also have an annual College & Career Week including guest speakers and a career fair,” Lillpop noted. Every student on campus has the opportunity to interact with local community members about how they could apply the skills they are learning now to future careers.
“AVID has made a huge impact on our students’ academic opportunities,” she said.
Three years ago, only 22% of students were enrolled in an advanced course. For the 2020-2021 school year, 63% of APMS students are enrolled in an advanced course in one or more subjects. With the AVID system, students are equipped with the tools they need to effectively take notes, study and participate in challenging classes.
School Board of Highlands County AVID District Director John Varady said, “We are extremely proud of the work that Avon Park Middle School has done to become an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction. They have taken best practices from AVID and implemented them across the campus. These dedicated educators are positively impacting students in a time when it is most needed.”
In Highlands County, AVID started in 2013 and is currently implemented at all middle and high schools, as well as at Avon Elementary, Lake Country Elementary, and Lake Placid Elementary schools.
At the secondary level, AVID consists of the elective class for AVID students, and is also implemented through schoolwide AVID strategies to ensure as many students as possible benefit.
At the elementary level, there is no elective class, rather a schoolwide approach using AVID teaching practices.
In Highlands, there are 860 students currently enrolled in AVID in grades six through 12. At the elementary level, students benefit from the strategies across grade levels.