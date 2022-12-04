Robert Saffold, Jr.

SEBRING — Robert Saffold Jr. seeks to continue some of the community efforts of his late father, Robert C. Saffold Sr., which includes a golf fundraiser to support events for underprivileged kids.

Through the Robert C. Saffold Sr. Foundation, Inc., the junior Saffold said he is going to try and fill some of his father’s shoes.

