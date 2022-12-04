SEBRING — Robert Saffold Jr. seeks to continue some of the community efforts of his late father, Robert C. Saffold Sr., which includes a golf fundraiser to support events for underprivileged kids.
Through the Robert C. Saffold Sr. Foundation, Inc., the junior Saffold said he is going to try and fill some of his father’s shoes.
Part of what the foundation will do is rekindle the things he (Saffold Sr.) used to do in the community, he said.
They are starting May 13 with a golf tournament as their first real fundraiser for the two events they have planned for next year. One event is a university tour for underprivileged kids with a brief orientation to prepare them for going to college.
The other event is more of an entertainment opportunity — going to see the Florida Classic, the annual football game between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University.
There will be other things, Saffold said.
The inaugural Robert C. Saffold Sr. Memorial Charity Golf Tournament, May 13, will be held at the Sun N’ Lake Golf Course, Sebring. It’s a four-man scramble – $65 per player, $260 per team. To sign up for the tournament or to contact the foundation, call 863-273-1502.
Robert C. Saffold Sr., who dedicated his life to education and community development, passed away in 2021. He founded the Florida Sportsmen Association, one of the first and largest golf organizations of Blacks in the State of Florida.
Saffold created a youth activities center in Washington Heights and was a leader in forming a Little League for Black children. He was involved in activities that benefited children or educated them, such as reviving the Junteenth celebration or leading golf tournaments to raise money for scholarships.
Saffold worked to make sure Washington Heights received its fair share of funding opportunities at the federal, state and local levels.