The search for a successor to Carissa Marine as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation continues.
Board Chair Kevin Roberts said Tuesday that he expects that search to take well into the summer, perhaps June or July.
“We want to find the right person for the job, and we want to take our time doing it,” Roberts said.
In the meantime, Roberts said, the board won’t appoint an interim CEO. Rather, the board will have Roberts, CEO from 1993 to 2017, oversee day-to-day operations while depending on experienced staff to handle the minutiae of daily details.
Marine served on Champion for Children staff starting in 2015, and as CEO since May 1, 2017. Her last day is Friday.
Roberts, who mentored Marine, expects he might need to do the same with a new person. He and the rest of the board want someone with a heart for children, good networking skills, some marketing and administration experience, and ideally, a local resident with nonprofit experience.
Although he and the board would like to find someone as soon as possible, Roberts emphasized that they will make a thorough search.
“We want to make sure to get it done right,” Roberts said. “It can’t be ‘a job.’ It has to be a ministry.”
Marine is leaving her position with Champion for Children to begin her new position as regional manager for Florida/Puerto Rico for Samaritan’s Purse, starting April 25.
