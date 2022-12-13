SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will hear from District 1 Highlands County Commissioner Kevin Roberts when members get together for their regular Tuesday session. When making his run for office, Roberts had promised to keep taxes as low as possible, eliminate unnecessary business regulations, foster private sector businesses in the community and to attract and support entrepreneur.

He’s expected to be asked about those things and more when he makes his presentation – his first to the Tea Party since being elected to the post.

