SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will hear from District 1 Highlands County Commissioner Kevin Roberts when members get together for their regular Tuesday session. When making his run for office, Roberts had promised to keep taxes as low as possible, eliminate unnecessary business regulations, foster private sector businesses in the community and to attract and support entrepreneur.
He’s expected to be asked about those things and more when he makes his presentation – his first to the Tea Party since being elected to the post.
In addition to serving as a Highlands County commissioner, Roberts also is a member of the affordable Housing Advisory Committee, the Children’s Services Council, the Hospital District Board, the Natural Resources Advisory Committee, the Public Safety Coordinating Council and the CareerSource Heartland Executive Board.
Prior to being elected to the commission, Roberts worked for 16 years as the Highlands County government as director of Human Services. He also was the founder of the Champion for Children Foundation, a local non-profit that helps children and families in the Highlands County community. He served as its CEO from 1991-2017 and now is the chairman of the board.
During his tenure, the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Safehouse for battered women, and the Circle Theatre were established. The council now is in the process of selling off the theatre to the private sector.
Roberts has lived in Highlands County since 1975. He and his wife, Debbe Allison Roberts, live in Avon Park and have been married for 48 years. They have three daughters: Hollie Roberts, Kati Pippin, and Amy Zwayer, who is married to Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Dirve (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meetings commencing at 6 p.m.