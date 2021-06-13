AVON PARK — It was a great day at the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park on Friday. NFL cornerback, Nickell Robey-Coleman stopped by to talk to the children. Robey-Coleman graduated from Frostproof High School, went to the University of Southern California (USC) and was drafted into the NFL in 2013. He played for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons, the Los Angeles Rams for three and most recently played for the Eagles. He is a free agent.
“Today I came to the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club to speak to the youth,” said Robey-Coleman. “I wanted to give them some encouraging words, some motivation and some inspiration to better forth their life. This is a critical point for the youth and it is good for them to see people that came out of the same situation they came out of.”
Daquasia Cobb was extremely excited to meet Robey-Coleman.
“I though everything was amazing,” said Cobb. “The kids were having fun and were excited to see him. It was very good and inspiring. I’ve never seen someone famous before. My favorite part was the way he was talking and encouraging the kids to do better so they can succeed in life and to be a better person. I am very thankful for the Boys & Girls Club to do this for us. A lot of kids don’t get this experience and are struggling. Once you do things that are right you will succeed in life. I was happy to see someone that comes from a small town like us that is successful, it makes me want to do it too.”
Robey-Coleman spoke for several minutes about his career, personal experiences and how he got to where he is today. He got the youth involved and taught them three important words that helped him through his own personal journey to fame.
“The three words I had them repeat were confidence, motivation and inspiration,” explained Robey-Coleman. “The three key words that kept me going through adversity. Those same three things are keeping me together today from a standpoint of my personal life, my social life and everything else I have going as far as business. You have to have confidence, got to have motivation and you have to have inspiration to get goals done.”
Giving back is something that was a goal for Robey-Coleman.
“It means so much to me to be able to give back,” he added. “This is the type of stuff I always wanted to do for my community. I am from a small town where not too many people make it out like this. It is a blessing to be able to come back and speak to the kids. It warms my heart to see the kids, to see their eyes light up when I’m speaking to them and being able to motivate and inspire.”
Right now Robey-Coleman is hard at work training for the upcoming season.
“I’ve been in the NFL (National Football League) for nine years and Lord willing I will make it a decade,” said Robey-Coleman. “I am taking it one day at a time. I am training right now everyday, I’m on the football field four to five days a week and now I’m just waiting to report.”
The Boys & Girls Club was thankful for the experience.
“This is one of our homegrown from Frostproof and started in the NFL nine years ago,” explained Boys & Girls Club CEO Dave Cornuet. “Everyone knows him here and some even played with him or against him high school. A local deputy is his cousin and has been telling me for years that she would get him to stop by one day. He came by and met the kids today. He is the third or fourth professional player that have stopped by to talk to our youth.
“A lot of the kids may not know who he is but now they will looking him up and watch for him and that is a good thing. We try to get someone out here every month or every other month to talk to the youth. We want to get these kids associating with a level of sport that is higher than they will ever see in this area. Give them a goal to try to achieve.”
Robey-Coleman didn’t just speak to the children and leave, he stuck around for a while, signed autographs, answered questions and spent quality time with the children. He also signed a pair of footballs that were raffled off to two lucky ladies, Robin Allen and Aunisty Sutton.