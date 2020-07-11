SEBRING — Michael Anthony Rocco, 28, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police Department on Sunday after he punched a woman in the face.
According to arrest reports, Saturday night, July 4, Rocco had been arguing with the victim and breaking items in the house. During the argument, Rocco pulled back his left fist and struck the victim in the left side of her face.
Rocco then grabbed the victim by the back of the neck and pushed her into a corner near the front door before shoving her out of the front door and locking the victim out of the residence, reports said.
Two witnesses told officers that after locking the victim out, Rocco told the witnesses to mind their own business and not let the victim back inside. One witness said that they attempted to stop Rocco but were unable to. The witnesses called for law enforcement and Rocco ran out the garage door, reports said.
The arrest reports show that Rocco has a prior conviction for battery.
A BOLO was issued Saturday night for Rocco. When Rocco returned to the residence on Sunday morning, July 5, officers were dispatched back to the residence and took Rocco into custody without incident. Rocco told officers that he had been at the residence on July 4 and was in an argument with the victim but denied putting his hands on her, according to reports.
Rocco was charged with one count of felony domestic battery second or subsequent offense. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $10,000 bond.