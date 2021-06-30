SEBRING — As weeping family members held each other, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced a 25-year-old man to 45 years in prison for killing Kyle Matthew Arjona just days before Christmas 2017.
Estrada sentenced Marquay Desawn Rockmore, 25, to 30 years for the murder and another 15 years for possession of a firearm by a felon to run consecutively for a total of 45 years.
Estrada, citing Marsy’s Law, allowed family members to describe how Rockmore’s actions harmed the family. Rockmore, wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19, stood quietly to the side as victims told Estrada how the murder had changed their lives.
Kyle’s mother told the court that “police came to my home at 6:38 a.m. and told me, ‘I’m sorry but your son has been shot, and is being taken to a trauma center,’” she said. “My daughter called me and said they could not control the seizures.”
Kyle’s sister said she had promised her brother Kyle, as he lay in the hospital, that “I would speak for him when he couldn’t.”
She continued: “I lay next to him in the hospital, I counted the bullet holes, I prayed, I couldn’t believe that such evil lived in our small town … how anyone could shoot someone over, and over, and over, and over. That day has taken its toll on our entire family. Countless tears, nightmares and fear that another family member might endure the same.”
Belinda Owens, Rockmore’s grandmother, said she thought the sentence was too harsh. “I don’t think it’s fair,” she said. “I trust in God, he says he’ll deliver, maybe he has to do some time, but it won’t be what they want.”
Of Matthew’s mother, Owens said, “I’m sorry for her loss, but I don’t think he did it.”
Six days before Christmas 2017, Rockmore and Dyshaun Quantray A. Collymore called Arjona across the street into an empty lot on Booker Avenue. As Arjona approached, Rockmore pulled a pistol and shot him in the head and neck. “Evidentiary problems and witnesses not cooperating and not appearing” led the prosecutors to agree to nine months served and 10 years’ probation for Rockmore in 2018, Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said.
Alas, in April 2019 Rockmore was among other passengers in a car in which Highland County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and a .357 pistol with its serial number scored away. On May 11, though a jury cleared him of gun and drug possession, a judge found him in violation of his probation. Prosecutors and Rockmore’s defense lawyer subsequently negotiated a plea deal, agreeing to let Estrada sentence Rockmore at a later date.
That date came on Tuesday afternoon.
When sentencing Rockmore to 30 years plus 15 for gun probation violations, Estrada declared Rockmore a clear danger to the community, citing gun possession charges and probation violations going back to Rockmore’s youth.
“We’re satisfied with the sentence,” Kyle’s sister told the Highlands News-Sun. “But it won’t bring [Kyle] back, nor completely heal the families he [Rockmore] has ruined.”