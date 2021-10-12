LAKE PLACID — Highlander Awards Educator of the Year 2021 Stacy Rockwood impacts the lives of her students every day she is in the classroom.
Rockwood started teaching in 2009 and moved to Lake Placid in the Year of Hurricane Irma in 2017.
She is an Exceptional Student Education teacher at Lake Placid Middle School, who is also certified in social studies and math.
Rockwood “pushes in” to regular classrooms to help students individually who are struggling in their studies. She said she couldn’t be working in a more dedicated and committed profession.
“I think teaching is a vocation and I am really lucky that I work with so many people here at Lake Placid Middle who treat teaching as their calling. It is their vocation.”
Before coming to Florida, she was a teacher in South Burlington, Vermont.
As a student in South Burlington, one of her teachers was “Roly Poly” Tim Comolli. He made an big impact on her with his enthusiasm in the classroom and making the learning relevant for his students. He passed away in 2017.
Rockwood noted that she was nominated in 2018 and was “thrilled to death” at that time to be a finalist.
“To have it come around and actually win, it is so humbling because it means somebody out there was willing to put my name up,” Rockwood said. “Not just once, but twice.”
“That is the best part about my profession. The best part about teaching is that we get to impact lives everyday and to think that somebody sees that and is willing to take time out of their day to put pen to paper on my behalf — it is very humbling and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Rockwood’s enthusiasm for life and her new community extends beyond the classroom and the school day. She has adopted the local city league football team and serves as “team mom.”
Willie Hills and Crystal Baugh, who nominated Rockwood when they were working at Lake Placid Middle, said she is the epitome of everything a school would want as a teacher and everything a community needs from a truly invested member.
“Rockwood lights up any room she enters with her positive personality and outlook on life. She is amazing in all possible facets of the word and she embodies the term rock star teacher,” Hills and Baugh stated.