SEBRING — Angelina Belen Rodriguez, 29, of Sebring, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for domestic battery and false imprisonment after an altercation with her boyfriend, according to reports from Sebring Police Department.
Rodriguez and the victim were in a verbal argument in a bedroom, arguing over the victim’s cell phone when Rodriguez locked the bedroom door and then blocked the door, not allowing the victim to leave the room, reports said.
The victim told officers that he slammed Rodriguez onto the bed so that he could get away from her and leave the room, reports said. The victim told officers that after he got away from Rodriguez he broke down the door and went to the kitchen. The victim said that Rodriguez followed him.
Once in the kitchen, the victim said that Rodriguez grabbed him by the shirt and neck, leaving scratch wounds on both sides of his neck, reports said. The victim told officers that he had to push Rodriguez off so he could exit the residence. The victim said he left through the kitchen window and went to his brother’s house, according to reports.
Officers arrived and after speaking to Rodriguez and the victim, took Rodriguez into custody, reports said.
She was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of felony kidnapping-false imprisonment. Rodriguez is in the Highlands County Jail on $10,000 bond.