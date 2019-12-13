LAKE PLACID — Pamela Ann Rodriguez, 49, of Lake Placid, was arrested last Friday after picking up a prescription for oxycodone, a prescription Lake Placid Police say she forged.
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Rodriguez walked into the Shamrock Pharmacy in Lake Placid and requested to have a prescription filled, according to reports. The prescription was for 120, 30 mg oxycodone pills. Since Rodriguez was not a previous customer at the pharmacy, the pharmacy staff requested her ID. Rodriguez showed them an expired Tennessee ID card. The prescription was from a doctor’s office in Sebring and was signed.
The pharmacy staff then tried to verify the authenticity of the prescription, but as they were calling after business hours they were unable to reach anyone at the doctors office listed on the prescription. The pharmacy went ahead and filled the prescription for all 120 oxycodone pills, reports said. It wasn’t until attempting to verify again the following day that the pharmacy learned that the prescription was fake.
The entire transaction was caught on surveillance video inside the pharmacy. Staff picked out Rodriguez from separate photo lineups and confirmed that she paid with Medicaid Staywell insurance and nothing out of pocket. Pharmacy confirmed to police that the retail value of the oxycodone, a Schedule II opioid narcotic, is $427.82.
Police made contact with the doctor’s office who told officers that the address on the prescription did not match their current office as they had recently moved. They also told police that they had no record of the signature on the prescription as being an employee or on staff. The office told police that the prescription pad Rodriguez used was outdated and likely stolen from the business.
The doctor named in the signature of the prescription turned out to be a neurologist in Sarasota who confirmed with police that he has never worked with the doctor’s office in Sebring and had never written a prescription for Rodriguez. Furthermore, he told police he has never written a prescription for 30 mg oxycodone, reports said. A witness who drove Rodriguez to the pharmacy confirmed with police that he drove her to the pharmacy to fill a prescription and that she left with the prescription filled.
A warrant was issued for Rodriguez’s arrest on Nov. 26 and she was picked up by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6. Rodriguez is charged with one count of felony grand theft of a controlled substance, one count of felony insurance fraud less than $20,000, one count of felony possession of a blank prescription form and one count of felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. She was booked into the Highlands County Jail on $4,000 bond.