SEBRING — Roland Bishop will be sworn in today as a member of the Sebring City Council after being chosen by the council to fill the seat vacated by Curt Ivy who had moved out of the city.
Bishop was among seven who submitted their name for consideration including Ralph Flores, Terry Mendel, Calvin Osha, Bobbie Smith-Powell, Scott Stanley and Susie Teeple.
Osha and Stanley were not present at Tuesday’s council meeting. Those who were present had three minutes to state their qualifications and why they wanted to be considered for the City Council.
Bishop said, “I have had a chance over the last couple of weeks to speak to all of you and show my interest.
“I come from a long line of public servants in this community/community leaders, one of which is my grandmother, Ruth Handley, who is here tonight,” he said. “I have been waiting for my opportunity to get involved in the community and whenever this seat became available I was approached by several members of the community about throwing my name in the hat.”
Bishop said he has been on the United Way board for about 11 or 12 years. He was appointed to the Economic Development Commission in the fall and is involved in multiple volunteer projects throughout the year.
Bishop said he would not be pursuing any specific agenda, but will listen to the community and make rational decisions on the topics and continue to see the city grow.
After the others spoke, Councilman Lenard Carlisle said this would be a hard decision because everyone on the list has great qualities.
Council President Charlie Lowrance also said there are very good people who are interested in serving on the council and he encouraged them to run in the March election, when he will also likely be running for reelection.
“I would run in March if you are not appointed tonight and if you are appointed tonight, I would still hope you would run in March and not just make it a temporary thing,” he said.
Lowrance advised that when he first explored running for council he thought it meant attending only two meetings a month, but he found out real quick it is more like two or three meetings a week. During budget time, it can be a lot more than that. Not to mention, he said, the compensation is not cover the time that is spent on the work, especially if one wants to do a good job.
With Councilman Mark Stewart absent from the meeting, only three councilmembers would be voting to fill the Council seat.
Both Carlisle and Lowrance stated a “yea” for Bishop, whose name was first on the alphabetical listing. Thus, Bishop was selected to fill the council seat.
Carlisle said he picked Bishop because he is young and the rest of the council is the “old guys.”
“We need some young blood, I think,” he said.
Bishop is scheduled to take the oath of office at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers.