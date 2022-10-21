Romania Anti Poverty March

Trade union members blow horns during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. People joined a protest dubbed “The Anti-Poverty March” demanding salary and pensions increases and government controlled prices for energy and other basic commodities.

 ANDREEA ALEXANDRU/AP PHOTO

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Several thousand protesters in Romania joined an anti-poverty march Thursday in the capital to express dismay over the rising cost of living, marking the latest protest in Europe over high prices and pay that workers say has not kept pace with inflation.

The march in Bucharest was organized by the National Trade Union Confederation, Cartel Alfa, which said the cost of energy, food and other essentials are “spiraling to levels that send millions of workers into poverty.” Inflation has hit a record high in the Eastern European country, a European Union member since 2007.

