Roof damage

Hurricane Michael in 2018 knocked down trees and caused widespread roof damage in Northwest Florida.

 FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — With the troubled property-insurance industry blaming roof-damage claims for driving up costs, Florida lawmakers in May approved scaling back a requirement to replace roofs.

But seven months later, a contractors group and a roofing company have gone to a state appeals court as they argue the change is unconstitutional.

Recommended for you