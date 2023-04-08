SEBRING — The Rotary Club of Highlands County and the Highlands Art League have joined forces to bring its first Craft Beer Festival to downtown Sebring from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Beer festivals have become popular events for many Florida cities and Sebring’s historic downtown Circle Park offers a perfect place to stay cool in the shade and enjoy tasting over 100 samples of craft beer, along with wine and other beverages.
The ”Outta Hand Band” provides the music from 4-8 p.m. Participants purchase individual drink tickets for $1 or the “all you can taste” VIP bracelets for $35 if purchased online before May 10 or $40 at the event. A common sight at craft beer festivals are people wearing “pretzel necklaces” used to clean their palate between tastings and those can be purchased at the event as well. The best food trucks will be there and there will be plenty of restrooms and seating in the park. Very cool Craft Beer Festival T-shirts will also be available.