Lake Jackson is looking better and is likely safer after the annual cleanup effort organized by the Rotary Club of Sebring.
Rotary members and other people in the community met at Veterans Beach in Sebring at 8 a.m., Saturday, to organize the cleanup. Boaters, including members from the Sebring Fire Department, were assigned to cover different parts of the lake while those on foot walked the shoreline to remove trash and debris.
Chip Boring, a member of the Rotary Club of Sebring, said it was a good event last year and he was going to be in Carl Cool’s boat for the cleanup. The Rotary had been doing this cleanup effort for the past three years.
Rotary Program Chair Debbie Cwalinski said about 35 people were participating in the effort this year.
After the four-hour cleanup effort, Rotarian Karen Healy looked at the debris pile which had wood and part of a business sign in it. She said it’s probably from a hurricane.
Cool, who is the major organizer of the effort, said, “We made a big difference. It helped. There is a pile over there and this pile and and a lot of it has already been thrown in the dumpster.”