Lake Jackson is looking better and is likely safer after the annual cleanup effort organized by the Rotary Club of Sebring.

Rotary members and other people in the community met at Veterans Beach in Sebring at 8 a.m., Saturday, to organize the cleanup. Boaters, including members from the Sebring Fire Department, were assigned to cover different parts of the lake while those on foot walked the shoreline to remove trash and debris.

