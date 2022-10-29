SEBRING — Friday was National First Responders Day and the Sebring Rotary Club showed its appreciation by providing hundreds of barbecue lunches to fire houses, police and EMS stations, and sheriff substations around the county. They also provided them to the Highlands County emergency operation center.

Rotarians started cooking Thursday night at Fireman’s Field, putting 14 pork butts weighing about 10 pounds each, said Joshua Stewart, president of the Sebring Rotary.

