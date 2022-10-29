SEBRING — Friday was National First Responders Day and the Sebring Rotary Club showed its appreciation by providing hundreds of barbecue lunches to fire houses, police and EMS stations, and sheriff substations around the county. They also provided them to the Highlands County emergency operation center.
Rotarians started cooking Thursday night at Fireman’s Field, putting 14 pork butts weighing about 10 pounds each, said Joshua Stewart, president of the Sebring Rotary.
“We’ve been doing this for seven years,” said Stewart, who, along with other Rotarians, helped load vans and cars with meals for delivery. “Today is First Responders Day, and Rotary is a local-community-minded organization and we like to support those who support us.”
The event, called Sebring Rotary First Responders Appreciation Barbecue, came just four Fridays after Hurricane Ian raked the county, which put every police officer, firefighter, EMS personnel, and safety officials on alert around the clock. On this Friday, the weather was clear, the skies blue and safety officials were more relaxed.
Rotarian Andrew Livingston, whose family owns Livingston & Livingston law offices, helped pack up pork barbecue, chocolate chip cookies and other fare for delivery.
“We cooked more than 300 meals,” he said. “It’s the least we can do for those who help us in our worst times.”
One after another, the vehicles were loaded up and driven to the Sheriff’s main office, where they received 135 lunches, and the two Sebring Police Department offices, where 38 meals were delivered. They were sent to the Avon Park Fire Department, throughout Sebring, and down to Lake Placid.
In Lake Placid, meals were delivered to the Lake Placid Police Station, the Sheriff’s substation, and fire stations 36 and 41 – in total, 18 locations.
Meanwhile, back at Firemen’s Field, Mark Ellis, deputy chief of operations for the Highlands County Fire Rescue, showed up to thank everyone. When he saw the list of locations where lunch was delivered, he was impressed.
“It’s not just the list, it’s everybody standing here,” Ellis said, pointing to the Rotarians packing meals. “The appreciation also goes out to those out delivering right now. They probably spent all last night cooking and preparing all of this and getting it all packed up.”
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman also thanked the Rotary.
“We are so grateful that we get to work in a county that is very supportive of its first responders,” Blackman said. “We want to thank the Sebring Rotary Club for going above and beyond to show that support, for the past seven years. It truly means a lot.”
