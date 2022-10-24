SEBRING — The Rotary Club of Sebring will be hosting their 7th Annual First Responders Appreciation BBQ on Friday, Oct. 28. Club Rotarians will be packing and delivering upwards of 350 meals to the hard-working men and women who serve and protect our community.
Meals consist of pulled pork barbecue sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, and a cookie. Rotarian Greg Griffin smokes the pork butts for the event every year; Sherco Inc. donated the potato salad; barbecue packets were donated by Artistic Painting and Decorating, Inc.; Dimitri’s donated cutlery packets: the to-go containers were provided by Andrew’s Supplies, and the labels for the containers were donated by BOLO Tactical. Club members donated additional buns, cutlery packets, baked beans and cookies.