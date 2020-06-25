SEBRING — A roundtable discussion Tuesday evening focused on the local aspect of the national effort to end systemic racism and injustice.
Heartland Core Wellness Executive Director Aisha Alayande, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, Heartland Rural Health’s iMAD (I Make a Difference) Program Director Larry Moore, college student Cottard Remy and Highlands News-Sun participated in the discussion.
Alayande said Heartland Core Wellness does community assessments looking at the root cause to determine why there is a problem.
“What is the problem? Why do we have this problem here? What do we have in the environment that supports that problem and then we find the data to support that,” she said. “Then we look at our partners in public health or prevention to find solutions that we can use as environmental strategies.”
Instead of the usual focus on a local wellness issue, Alayande suggested a conversation about what was happening in the national society and how that impacts Highlands County as a smaller community.
The problem at the national level is systemic racism, she said. While Highlands County has not experienced the rioting, it has the opportunity to prevent it, but it takes a lot of self-awareness to move forward.
Larry Moore said a lot of people are afraid of approaching the topic because there is not clear narrative.
“How do you express yourself about the issue without sparking more unrest or confusion,” he said. “It really takes skilled communicators to have a conversation. There is a huge difference between people saying something and getting things off their chest and people actually wanting to have a conversation.”
Remy noted that Highlands County has two separate groups of people — the elderly and young people who say they have nothing to do.
As for communication between the two groups, “I am willing to listen, but are they willing to listen to me?” he said.
Those present agree that racism and prejudice exist in Highlands County with Remy sharing that when he was working as a server in a local restaurant, a table of white people refused to have a Black waiter and the restaurant had no policy on how to handle the situation.
The latter part of the discussion focused on the lack of minority representation in leadership and elected positions in Highlands County and the lack of minority candidates.
Blackman said Black candidates have to introduce themselves to the white voters by possibly first sending out a mailer about their candidacy and then going to community gatherings and clubhouse get-togethers.
It was noted and agreed upon that some racism is unintentional and is based on ignorance and tradition and that intentional racism is very sad in this day and age.
Alayande plans to have more roundtable discussions to assess and address the racism issues in the community.