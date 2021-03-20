SEBRING — It will be an eventful spring in the downtown, around town and in the water in Sebring with the City Council giving the OK Tuesday for four events: Andrew’s Run, Pro Watercross Event, 2021 Heartland Triathlon and Sebring Multisport Festival.
Also, the Sebring Soda Festival will be held April 2 and 3 in the downtown, which touts two days of fizzy fun with food trucks, live music, family fun, craft soda tasting and a craft beer garden.
The inaugural Andrew’s Run, a 5K family run/walk, will be held May 8. Council approved the event request from Rebekah Wills.
The event will held in the downtown from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Andrew Stephens died at the age of 14 in 2018 in an accident involving a drunk driver, according to a summary of Andrew’s Run.
Andrew’s family created The Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund. Andrew’s Run will be the first public event, which will incorporate many of Andrew’s loves: athleticism, spending time outdoors and the celebration of his hometown of Sebring.
The Pro Watercross Event will be a two-day event, April 10 and 11, at Veteran’s Beach Park, but the event will also utilize the facility on April 9. The boat ramp will be closed on April 10 and 11.
The event features jet ski races that will occur off the shoreline of the park, and will run in a parallel rectangular shape (600 by 400 feet) to the park, so that the races will be viewable by the public.
The organizer of the event, Joel Lamp of Airstream Ventures, requested a waiver of the city’s open container ordinance for the lakeside of the event during the event.
The 15th Annual Heartland Triathlon includes a children’s triathlon on June 12 and adult triathlon on June 13.
The event request from Dan Andrews sought approval of the Jack Stroup Civic Center, City Pier Beach, Rotary Park and the closure of West Center Avenue from North Franklin Street to Lakeview Drive for the duration of the events.
The event request includes a waiver of the city’s open container ordinance for the Civic Center area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13.
The Inaugural Sebring Multisport Festival is slated to have a triathlon on May 1 and a triathlon on May 2 utilizing the Civic Center, City Pier Beach and Rotary Park.
Athletes will converge on Sebring for an action packed weekend with multiple chances for all athletes to qualify to represent Team USA at the World Multisport Championships, according to the event’s website: sebringmultisportfestival.com.
The event is presented by Integrity Multisport. Robert Childers is the race director and timer.