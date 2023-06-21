Germany Rushdie Prize

Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala May 18, 2023, in New York.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO, FILE

BERLIN (AP) — Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger, the prize organizers said Monday.

The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22.

