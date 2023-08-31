Russia Ukraine War

Local residents pass by debris in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, that fell down from their damaged house after a Russian massive rocket attack . Over 20 rockets and drones have been shot down by the air defence system in Kyiv overnight.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials on Wednesday accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest nighttime drone attack on Russian soil since the war began 18 months ago. The Kremlin’s forces also hit Kyiv during the night with what Ukrainian officials called a “massive, combined attack” that killed two people.

Drones struck hit an airport in western Russia’s Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia, damaging four Il-76 transport aircraft that can carry heavy machinery, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Recommended for you