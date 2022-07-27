Russia Ukraine War

Firefighters work at a damaged residential building following Russian shelling on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 MICHAEL SHTEKEL/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said.

The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.

