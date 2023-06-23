Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023.

 GAVRIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine’s mainland, Russia-backed officials said Thursday, while Ukraine’s prime minister appealed for patience as Kyiv’s armed forces move ahead with their closely watched counteroffensive.

Russian forces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, use the Chongar bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. Russia and Ukraine control different sides of the province, which is a focus of fighting and attacks as Ukrainian troops try to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.

