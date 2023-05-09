Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia’s attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday.

 ANDREW KRAVCHENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday’s annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, curbing the use of drones, jet skis and car-sharing services in its largest cities amid its 14-month war with Ukraine.

At least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades — the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years, Russian media said.

