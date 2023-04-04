APTOPIX Russia Cafe Explosion

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2023. An explosion tore through a cafe in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Sunday, and preliminary reports suggested a prominent military blogger was killed and more than a dozen people were injured.

 AP PHOTO

Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and arrested a suspect accused of involvement in the attack.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he doesn’t think about events in Russia and a senior official earlier described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

