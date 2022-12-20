Russia Military

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, The Varyag missile cruiser of Russia’s Pacific Fleet sails off for joint naval drill planned by Russia and China. The joint naval exercise is set to start later this week in the East China Sea.

 RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE via AP

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian warships set off Monday to take part in a joint naval drills with China, an exercise that showcases increasingly close defense ties between the two countries as they face tensions with the United States.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet would take part in maneuvers in the East China Sea starting Wednesday.

