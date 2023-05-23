Russia Ukraine War Bakhmut

Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer D-30 at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, April 19.

 ROMAN CHOP via AP, FILE

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Although Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut after a grinding nine-month conflict in which tens of thousands of fighters have died, top Ukrainian military leaders say the battle is not over.

Ukrainian officials acknowledge they now control only a small part of Bakhmut. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday that Ukrainian troops hold some areas in its southwestern outskirts, while fighting continues for the strategic heights in the northern and southern parts of the suburbs.

Recommended for you