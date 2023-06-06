Russia Ukraine War

In this image made from video provided by Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a Ukrainian soldier poses for the camera with his fingers to his lips, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. A video released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday shows its military gesturing to silence suggesting that no formal announcement of a possible counter offensive against Russia will be made. The on-screen text of the video reads “Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start.”

 UKRAINIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow officials claimed that Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day Monday. Kyiv authorities didn’t confirm the attacks and suggested the claim was a Russian misinformation ruse.

Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed official in southeast Ukraine’s partly-occupied Zaporizhzhia province, said fighting resumed there early Monday after Russian defenses beat back a Ukrainian advance the previous day.

