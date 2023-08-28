Russia Prigozhin Last Two Months

In this image from video provided by Prigozhin Press Service on May 5, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed revolt against Russia’s military leadership posed the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authorities in his 23-year rule.

 PRIGOZHIN PRESS SERVICE via AP, FILE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Investigative Committee said Sunday that it has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary group Wagner, was killed in a plane crash.

Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement that forensic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of Wednesday’s crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the plane. The statement didn’t offer any details as to what might have caused the crash.

