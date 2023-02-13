APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Nina Nikiforovа, 80, cries next to the body of her son Oleg Kunynets, a Ukrainian military serviceman who was killed in the east of the country, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday.

 EMILIO MORENATTI/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.

One person was killed and one more was wounded on Sunday morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. The shelling damaged four residential buildings, a vocational school and a water treatment facility.

