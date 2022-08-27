Russia Ukraine War Divestment

Gov. Gavin Newsom writes “From California with Love,” on the side of shipping container he helped load with medical supplies bound for the Ukraine, at the Office of Emergency Services warehouse in Sacramento, Calif., on March 15, 2022. Driven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut any financial ties with Russia.

 RICH PEDRONCELLI/AP PHOTO, FILE

Driven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia.

A few states quickly followed through. Idaho sold $300,000 of bonds in a Russian oil company in early March. A day before the invasion, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System sold its shares in the Russian bank Sberbank.

Recommended for you