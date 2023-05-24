Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, poses for photo with soldiers after an awarding ceremony as he visits the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. Twelve civilians were wounded in the attack, he said, and an older woman died during the evacuation.

