Russia Ukraine War

People receive bread at humanitarian aid center in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

 ANDRIY ANDRIYENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.

Russian forces launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and more than 100 multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Ukrainian armed forces general staff said.

