Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen greet each other during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit residential areas in an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, while top European Union officials held talks with the government in Kyiv as the war with Russia approaches its one-year milestone.

The latest strikes in Kramatorsk came as rescue crews searched for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building hit late Wednesday by a Russian missile that killed at least three people and wounded 21 others. At least one more victim was thought to be under the debris, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

