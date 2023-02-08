Russia Ukraine War

Women walk by the “Memory wall of fallen defenders of Ukraine in Russia-Ukrainian war” in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

 DANIEL COLE/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling damaged a hospital and apartment buildings in Ukraine, local officials said Tuesday, while military analysts expressed skepticism about the potential impact of what Kyiv says is a brewing Moscow offensive around the anniversary of its invasion.

The shelling in the northeastern town of Vovchansk caused multiple fires late Monday, including at its two-story municipal hospital, the regional State Emergency Service said in an online statement.

